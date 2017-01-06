

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set for a lackluster start as investors keep a close eye on commodity prices and currency movements. Oil prices held steady in Asian deals after reports of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.



Copper futures on the Shanghai Exchange slipped as investors took some profits in the wake of weaker-than-expected ADP private sector U.S. employment data released overnight.



Investors await the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly employment report for December along with a report on factory orders and speeches by several Federal Reserve officials later in the day for fresh clues on the pace of possible U.S. interest rate hikes this year.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by about 175,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.7 percent.



Closer home, factory orders and retail sales figures from Germany as well as Eurozone economic confidence and retail sales data are slated for release in the European session.



The dollar edged up slightly in Asian deals after tumbling to a three-week low overnight, as the Fed's warning about the uncertainty of fiscal policy pushed U.S. bond yields lower and China's central bank stepped up efforts to support the yuan and stem capital outflows ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Jan 20.



The offshore yuan slid today after a two-day surge despite China guiding the currency 0.92 percent stronger against the U.S. dollar, its biggest increase in more than 11 years.



Asian shares are mostly higher in cautious trade, although Japanese shares extended Thursday's losses due to a firmer yen as investors scale back their expectations for further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this year.



U.S. stocks closed mostly lower overnight as Macy's and Kohl's reported dismal holiday sales and mixed reports on private hiring and service sector activity pulled down bond yields and sent banking stocks lower.



The Dow dropped 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2 percent to 5,487.94, a fresh record closing high.



European markets seesawed before closing marginally higher on Thursday as investors digested the minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.1 percent to close near its one-year high of 365.71 set on Tuesday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 closed largely unchanged with a positive bias while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



