BSH Appoints New Vice President for Africa

Allan Geoffrey Opiyo Oyier is the new Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Africa at BSH.

Effective immediately, Mr Allan Geoffrey Opiyo Oyier has beenappointed as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Sub Sahara Africa at the home appliances manufacturer BSH, reporting directly to Head of Region and CEO.

In his new position Mr Oyier will be directly in charge of all business operations of BSH covering the whole of Sub Sahara Africa including South Africa. He will be responsible for developing, monitoring, coordinating and advising on strategies to grow the market share and availability of the BSH brands and products in the market. He will also, develop dialogues with all third country operations regarding their business operations and strategies.

Mr Oyier has vast working experience in diverse locations across 27 countries in Africa including Director for Consumer Electronics and Home appliances with Samsung in East and Central Africa,Region Key Accounts Manager for Nestle Equatorial African region and Operations Marketing manager for Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Business unit.

BSH Head of Region Turkey, Middle East, Africa and CIS Mr. Norbert Klein said, "I am delighted to have Allan Join BSH. He will certainly add value to our business from his vast experience and local knowledge both in home appliances and fast moving consumer goods in Africa. The appointment reinforces our commitment to grow Africa using local talent and capability."

Mr Oyier is married and father of two.

With annual sales of around €12.6 billion in 2015 and more than 56,000 employees, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH is one of the global leaders in the home appliances sector. BSH manufactures at around 40 factories, operates over 80 companies and has a presence in about 50 countries.

