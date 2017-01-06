BSH Appoints New Vice President for North Africa

ISTANBUL, January 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mohammed Saifullah Khan is the new Vice President of Sales & Marketing for North Africa at BSH

Effective immediately, Mr Mohammed Saifullah Khan has been appointed as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for North Africa at the home appliances manufacturer BSH, reporting directly to Head of Region and CEO.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454495/BSH.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454496/BSH_Mohammed_Saifullah_Khan.jpg )



In his new position Mr Khan will be directly in charge of all business operations of BSH covering the whole of North Africa. He will be responsible for developing, monitoring, coordinating and advising on strategies to grow the market share and availability of the BSH brands and products in the market. He will also, develop dialogues with all third country operations regarding their business operations and strategies.

Mr Khan has vast working experience in EMEA including Product & Marketing Executive in UAE, Middle East and South East Asia for Samsung; Regional Sales & Marketing Manager in Middle East, Africa and Levant, UAE for Panasonic Electric Works; Channel Sales Manager in Middle East, Africa and UAE for ViewSonic Corporation; Deputy General Manager in charge of the sales for emerging markets in Middle East and Africa, UAE for Sharp; Regional Sales Head in Saudi Arabia and Regional Sales Head in Africa for Electrolux Major Appliances.

BSH Head of Region Turkey, Middle East, Africa and CIS Mr. Norbert Klein said, "We are pleased to have Mohammed Saifullah Khan join our growing team in North Africa. Khan's wealth of industry experience and leadership will strengthen our business in the region."

Mr Khan is married and father of one.

With annual sales of around €12.6 billion in 2015 and more than 56,000 employees, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH is one of the global leaders in the home appliances sector. BSH manufactures at around 40 factories, operates over 80 companies and has a presence in about 50 countries.

www.bsh.com.tr

www.unite.com.tr