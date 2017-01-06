During December 2016 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) reloaded 581 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks of Klaipeda oil terminal and Subacius oil terminal (SOT), i.e. less by 16.6 per cent compared to December 2015, when 697 thousand tons were reloaded.



During 2016 the Company in total reloaded 7,338 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or greater by 13.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2015 when 6,461 thousand tons were reloaded. Total transhipment volume for the 2016 is higher by 877 tons compared to the same period of previous year because of increased petroleum products transhipment of AB ORLEN Lietuva and larger petroleum products freights from Byelorussia in the first half of year.



During December 2016 in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal of the Company 850 thousand MWh of the natural gas were re-gasified and supplied to the natural gas transmission system, i.e. grater by 4,5 times compared to December 2015, when 188 thousand MWh where re-gasified. During 2016 the Company in total re-gasified 14,611thousand MWh of the natural gas, i.e. grater by 3.2 times compared to the same period of 2015 when 4,559 thousand MWh natural gas was re-gasified.



The sales revenue of AB Klaipedos nafta oil terminal and SOT for the December 2016 comprise EUR 2.6 million or less by 31.6 per cent compared to the revenue of December 2015 (EUR 3.8 million). The preliminary sales revenues during 2016 of the Company's oil terminal and SOT comprise EUR 36.7 million and are less by 8.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2015 (EUR 39.9 million).



The preliminary sales revenues of the Company's LNG Terminal for December 2016 comprise EUR 5.5 million (December 2015 - EUR 10.5 million), which consist of the liquefaction and regasification activity revenues for the period calculated based on the tariffs approved by the National Control Commission for Energy Control and Prices. The preliminary revenues of the LNG terminal for the 2016 comprise EUR 67.0 million and are less by 4.1 per cent compared to the same period 2015 (EUR 69.9 million).



Total preliminary sales revenues of the Company for the 2016 comprise EUR 103.7 million, i.e. 5.6 per cent less compared to same period 2015 (EUR 109,8 million).



Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification



December January - December -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 2015 Change, 2016 2015 Change, % % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products transshipment, 581 697 -16.6% 7,338 6,461 13.6% thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification, thousand MWh 850 188 352.1% 14,611 4,559 220.5% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Preliminary revenues of the Company, EUR million



December January - December ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2016 2015 Change, % 2016 2015 Change, % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Klaipeda oil terminal activity 2.4 3.5 -31.4% 33.9 37.3 -9.1% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Subacius oil terminal activity 0.2 0.3 -33.3% 2.8 2.6 7.7% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ LNG terminal activity 5.5 10.5 -47.6% 67.0 69.9 -4.1% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total: 8.1 14.3 -43.4% 103.7 109.8 -5.6% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Marius Pulkauninkas, Director of Finance and Administration Department, tel. 8 46 391763