Impartner PRM Finishes 2016 With Unprecedented 18th Award: Wins Silver for Most Innovative Product of the Year from One Planet Awards

Judges choose Impartner PRM for its demonstrated ability to increase channel sales by as much as 120 percent, drive engagement and loyalty

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global Partner Relationship Management (PRM) leader Impartner today announced it has won a Silver Award for Most Innovative Product of the Year in the One PlanetSM Best in Business Awards, an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring employees and companies of all types and sizes worldwide.Judges chose Impartner PRM-the only winner in the Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet category-because of its demonstrated success helping companies such as Fortinet, BigCommerce, Rackspace and National Instruments grow revenue as much as 120 percent while driving engagement and loyalty through their differentiated Partner Portals. The One Planet Awards Silver Award is the 18th recognition the company received in 2016.

"It's incredibly rewarding to be in the company of other leading companies such as Demandbase, Seismic and Attivo in receiving this recognition," said Dave R Taylor, chief marketing officer of Impartner. "What's equally exciting, is that the pace of awards we've received this year has tracked with the incredible growth of the PRM industry and Impartner as a company. In 2016, we climbed to more than 2 million partners using Impartner technology worldwide, a 100 percent increase year over year, and we look forward to continuing this momentum as more companies turn to PRM to impact their channel sales in as few as 30 days."

One Planet Awards recognizes companies for their business and professional excellence. The One Planet Awards honors are currently conferred in categories that include executives, teams, new products and services, PR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, and organizations from all over the world. Learn more about the One Planet Awards at www.oneplanetawards.com and participate.

