Eyenostics is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to research and analysis of ocular biomarkers for clinical and preclinical studies using Flow Cytometry and RT-qPCR methods. With its experienced team of employees, partners and a renowned consultant, Eyenostics' ambition is to become a preferred business partner for big pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies looking for new, relevant data for their ophthalmology studies.

Eyenostics' strength lies in the vast experience of its CSO, Dr. F. Brignole, who has been known for more than 20 years for her work on Ocular Biomarkers. Recently, Eyenostics successfully transferred her HLA-DR analysis method by Flow Cytometry.

Company: EYENOSTICS Headquarters Address: Allée Hector Pintus ZI les Nertières La Gaude 06610 France Main Telephone: +33 4 93 59 49 59 Website: http://eyenostics.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Pharmaceutical Key Executives: President: Lucas ELENA Customer Service Contact: Lucas ELENA Phone: +33 4 93 59 49 59 Email: hello@eyenostics.com

