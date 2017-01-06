

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) said Friday that it expects operating loss for the fourth-quarter to be 35.3 billion South Korean Won, compared to operating profit of 349.0 billion Won in the prior year, while operating profit was 283.2 billion Won in the third-quarter.



It projects revenues for the fourth-quarter to be 1.5 percent higher than the prior year, while it will be 11.8 percent higher than the previous quarter.



The company anticipates fourth-quarter revenues to be 14.78 trillion Won, compared to 14.56 trillion Won in the prior year. It reported revenues 13.22 trillion Won in the third-quarter.



