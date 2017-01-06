COFCO International Ltd. announced today that earlier this week, Matt Jansen resigned as CEO of COFCO International Ltd. (CIL) and COFCO Agri Ltd. (CAL) and as Director of CIL and CAL for personal reasons.

The Company Board of Directors has named Jingtao CHI (Johnny Chi) as CEO of both COFCO Agri Ltd. and COFCO International Ltd.

"Johnny is intimately familiar with agricultural commodities as a result of his work with COFCO for the past 14 years," noted Mr. Patrick Yu, Chairman of COFCO International Ltd. "Johnny successfully merged and consolidated three COFCO agriculture entities into a single platform that has produced a total turnaround in performance. He is well versed in the international agricultural business as he has led COFCO's import and export business for the past seven years in his role as COFCO Vice President. We are confident that Johnny will lead COFCO international to our next stage of growth."

To help ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Jansen will serve as an advisor on an interim basis while CIL makes the transition to new leadership.

