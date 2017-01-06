Tryg will publish the Group's annual results 2016 on 20 January 2017 at around 7:30 CET.



Conference call Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Christian Baltzer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.



The conference call will be held in English.



Date 20 January 2017 ------------------------------------------ Time 10:00 CET ------------------------------------------ Dial-in numbers +45 35 44 55 83 (DK) +44 (0) 203 194 0544 (UK) +1 855 269 2604 (US) ------------------------------------------



You can sign up for an email reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.



All annual material can be downloaded on tryg.com/Investor/Downloads shortly after the time of release.



