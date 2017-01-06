The British solar PV portfolio owned by former SunEdison yieldco vehicle TerraForm Power is to be sold to Vortex, a Europe-based renewable energy investment platform managed by Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes.

The portfolio comprises 365 MW of solar capacity, and will boost TerraForm Power's coffers to the tune of around £470 million ($581 million) once the closing of the transaction is confirmed.

Comprising 24 individual ground-mounted solar farms, the portfolio is one of the largest in the U.K., and was built during the country's solar boom years of 2014 and 2015 by SunEdison. The average age of each asset is two years, and each solar plant is eligible for the government-backed Renewable Obligation Certificate (ROC) and 14-year PPAs.

