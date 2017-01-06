

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro traded higher against its major counterparts in the early European session on Friday.



The euro edged up to 1.0598 against the greenback, 0.8560 against the pound and 1.0726 against the franc, from its early lows of 1.0574, 0.8533 and 1.0700, respectively.



The 19-nation currency rose to a 4-day high of 1.5132 against the kiwi, 3-day highs of 1.4050 versus the loonie and 123.14 against the yen, off its previous lows of 1.5066, 1.4014 and 122.12, respectively.



If the euro extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.07 against the greenback, 0.87 against the pound, 1.08 against the franc, 1.52 against the kiwi, 124.00 against the yen and 1.42 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX