Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunities Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea announces that it received notification that on January 5, 2017, Andrew Weiss purchased 500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 144.75 p per share. Andrew Weiss is the President, CEO, and CIO of the Company's Investment Manager, Weiss Asset Management LP. Following this purchase, Andrew Weiss holds 7,010,888 ordinary shares, representing 7.20% per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

