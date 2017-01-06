sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.01.2017 | 10:29
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dealing in Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 6

Weiss Korea Opportunities Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea announces that it received notification that on January 5, 2017, Andrew Weiss purchased 500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 144.75 p per share. Andrew Weiss is the President, CEO, and CIO of the Company's Investment Manager, Weiss Asset Management LP. Following this purchase, Andrew Weiss holds 7,010,888 ordinary shares, representing 7.20% per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer+44 20 7496 3000
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited+44 1481 745 498
Cara De La Mare
Sam Walden
Website
weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

© 2017 PR Newswire