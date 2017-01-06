sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
06.01.2017 | 10:53
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, January 6

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 6 January 2017

Name of applicant:Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:14 July 2016To:5 January 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:10,336,501
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):10,000,000
(granted 17 November 2016)
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):11,770,500
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:8,566,001

Name of contact:Victoria Hale
Telephone number of contact:020 3170 8732

© 2017 PR Newswire