Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Erytech Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY):

Listing market: Euronext Paris from Euronext

Market segment : segment B

ISIN Code: FR0011471135

website: www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing

the share capital Total of brut(1) voting

rights Total of net(2) voting

rights 31 January 2016 7 924 611 9 706 437 9 703 937 29 February 2016 7 931 781 9 713 607 9 711 107 31 March 2016 7 931 781 9 663 167 9 660 667 30 April 2016 7 932 331 9662 627 9 660 127 31 May 2016 7 937 331 9 667 277 9 664 777 30 June 2016 7 937 331 9 667 131 9 664 631 31 July 2016 7 937 331 9 667 131 9 664 631 31 August 2016 7 937 331 9 667 131 9 664 631 30 September 2016 7 937 331 9 660 574 9 658 074 31 October 2016 7 938 771 9 653 594 9 651 094 30 November 2016 7 938 771 9 612 184 9 609 684 31 December 2016 8 732 648 10 420 430 10 417 930

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a calculus base for the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares

Erytech Pharma