Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Erytech Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY):
Listing market: Euronext Paris from Euronext
Market segment : segment B
ISIN Code: FR0011471135
website: www.erytech.com
|Date
|
Total of shares composing
|
Total of brut(1) voting
|
Total of net(2) voting
|31 January 2016
|7 924 611
|9 706 437
|9 703 937
|29 February 2016
|7 931 781
|9 713 607
|9 711 107
|31 March 2016
|7 931 781
|9 663 167
|9 660 667
|30 April 2016
|7 932 331
|9662 627
|9 660 127
|31 May 2016
|7 937 331
|9 667 277
|9 664 777
|30 June 2016
|7 937 331
|9 667 131
|9 664 631
|31 July 2016
|7 937 331
|9 667 131
|9 664 631
|31 August 2016
|7 937 331
|9 667 131
|9 664 631
|30 September 2016
|7 937 331
|9 660 574
|9 658 074
|31 October 2016
|7 938 771
|9 653 594
|9 651 094
|30 November 2016
|7 938 771
|9 612 184
|9 609 684
|31 December 2016
|8 732 648
|10 420 430
|10 417 930
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a calculus base for the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170106005236/en/
Contacts:
Erytech Pharma