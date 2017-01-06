China's clean energy ambitions are set to be bolstered by around $72 billion a year over the next four years as the country eyes a $361 billion investment in renewable energy.

Reuters reports that a blueprint document published Thursday by the National Energy Administration (NEA) outlines plans to invest 2.5 trillion yuan into solar PV, wind, hydro and nuclear power between now and 2020, with these sources accounting for 50% of all new electricity generation added in China during that time.

According to the National Development and reform Commission's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...