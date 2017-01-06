NORDEN has changed the date for the publication of the interim report for the second quarter from 16 August 2017 to 17 August 2017 as well as the interim report for the third quarter from 8 November 2017 to 9 November 2017, and this is the updated financial calendar for 2017.



Announcement no. 21



3 October 2016



Financial calendar 2017



Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has planned the following dates in 2017 for the annual report and interim reports as well as the annual general meeting, etc.:



22 February 2017 Final deadline for shareholders to submit specific issues to be included on the agenda for



the annual general meeting



1 March 2017 Annual report 2016 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)



5 April 2017 Annual general meeting (Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Amager Boulevard 70,



2300 Copenhagen, Denmark at 15:00 hours CET)



3 May 2017 Interim report - first quarter 2017 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)



17 August 2017 Interim report - second quarter and first half-year 2017 (expected to be published before



9:00 hours CET)



9 November 2017 Interim report - third quarter 2017 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)



Kind regards,



Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S



Jan Rindbo



CEO



For further information:



Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451



Nicolai Bro Jöhncke, Head of Corporate Communications & CSR, tel.: +45 3315 0451



DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S, 52, STRANDVEJEN, DK-2900 HELLERUP, CVR NO. 67758919



