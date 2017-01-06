Late December in Shanghai, Liu Chang, the founder of local Chinese solar media outlet Solarzoom announced that a new trading platform for solar projects was coming online to connect high quality distributed PV assets with potential investors.

The announcement came at a one day forum discussing several key PV topics including China's latest solar energy policy, national grid rules and regulations for distributed PV plants, capitalization and securitization of distributed PV assets, and how this trading platform will work and benefits market players.

More than 200 people participated at the forum. Most of them hailing from PV industry and comprising EPCs, contractors, and module manufacturers, while others were drawn from the financial sector.

Ma Yiwei, vice president of Solarzoom, remarked that the trading platform ...

