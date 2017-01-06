Market Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Equity



Product Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Equity feeds



What you need to know?



As previous announced Nasdaq is planning to launch a new Market Segment on Nasdaq Copenhagen for Exchange Traded Funds.



From January 9, 2017, this new market segment will be available for testing in GCF.



GCF TST4



Exchange Market Name Source ID GCF ID in TST4 ------------------------------------------------------- XCSE OMX CPH Fund Units 205 786 -------------------------------------------------------



Turnover list



Exchange List Name Source ID GCF ID in TST4 ----------------------------------------------- XCSE ETF Market 124627 14970 -----------------------------------------------



List Population



Exchange List Name Source ID GCF ID in TST4 ---------------------------------------------------------- XCSE Exchange Traded Funds 123673 14972 ----------------------------------------------------------



Production of this segment is planned for February 20, 2017. GCF production id's will be send out just before launch.



Where can you find additional information?



More information about this new market can be found in IT-Notice from December 16, 2016.



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com or by telephone + 45 33 93 33 66.