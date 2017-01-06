

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence strengthened to the highest level in more than five years in December, survey results from European Commission showed Friday.



The economic sentiment index improved to 107.8 in December from 106.6 in November. This was the highest since March 2011, when the reading was 108.3.



The industrial sentiment index turned positive in December, to 0.1 from -1.1 in the prior month. The increase in industrial confidence resulted from a marked increase in managers' production expectations and improved assessments of overall order books and the stocks of finished products.



The services confidence index climbed to 12.9 from 12.2 a month ago. Improvements in services confidence resulted largely from managers' significantly better assessment of the past business situation.



The consumer sentiment index came in at -5.1, in line with flash estimate, versus -6.2 in November. Confidence brightened markedly thanks to consumers' significantly improved expectations regarding future unemployment and more positive views on the future general economic situation.



Similarly, the retail trade sentiment more than doubled to 3.2 from 1.5 in the previous month. The strong increase in retail trade confidence was fueled by significantly brighter views on the present business situation and a slightly more positive assessment of the volume of stocks.



Continued growth in construction confidence was attributable to managers' significantly higher employment expectations. The corresponding index rose to -12 from -12.8 in November.



The business confidence index rose to 0.79, the highest since July 2011, from 0.41 in November.



Managers' assessments of the past production improved sharply, and to a lesser extent, their views on the future production, overall and export order books and the stocks of finished products.



