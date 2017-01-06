Kids online pop music TV channel is to launch on Sky, Freeview and Freesat

U Music TV the online pop music TV channel for children under the age of 12; launches on Sky channel 212, Freeview channel 254, Freesat channel 161.

U Music TV is the brainchild of Christina Evans, mother of two, and is a dedicated channel showing only age-appropriate pop music videos.

The idea for U Music TV was sparked after she accidentally watched an explicit music video during the school holidays.

Evans, CEO and Founder of U Music TV, describes how the idea was formed:

"Within minutes I envisioned a music channel that provides safe screen time and allows children to enjoy pop videos without being exposed to potentially damaging, stereotypical and inappropriate images and language.

Music is fun but should still allow kids to be kids.

I grew up with MTV when all sorts of videos were deemed 'acceptable' but the current need for artists to shock is spiraling out of control.

Having surveyed over 500 parents of children under 12, I found that 80% didn't allow their children to watch any music channels without constant parental supervision.

The success of umusictv.co.uk online has made it possible to bring this popular concept to Sky, Freeview and Freesat."

U Music TV showcases carefully curated pop music videos from a wide genre of artists including Take That, Justin Bieber, The Vamps, Jonas Blue, Little Mix, Justin Timberlake, Adele, One Direction etc.

"You'll find Pink 'Just Like Fire' but not 'You And Your Hand' on U Music TV," Evans describes.

All videos on U Music TV have been checked and approved by a panel of parents and have been certified safe for under 12's.

This launch will see U Music TV available on Sky 212, Freeview 254 and Freesat 161 from Saturday 7th January 11.00-13.00 as well as online and via apps 24/7.

