

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro showed muted trading against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, after mixed reports on Eurozone retail sales for November and economic sentiment index for December.



Survey results from European Commission showed that Eurozone economic confidence strengthened to the highest level in more than five years in December.



The economic sentiment index improved to 107.8 in December from 106.6 in November. This was the highest since March 2011, when the reading was 108.3.



Figures from Eurostat showed that Eurozone retail sales decreased in November after rebounding in the previous month.



Retail sales volume fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in October, which was revised up from a 1.1 percent gain reported earlier.



European shares fell, as investors cautiously await the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly employment report for December due later in the day for more clues on the pace of possible U.S. interest rate hikes this year.



The economy is expected to have added 175,000 jobs in December, compared to an increase of 178,000 jobs in November. Unemployment is expected to rise slightly to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent in the previous month.



The day's economic reports on German factory orders and retail sales also disappointed investors. German factory orders dropped 2.5 percent in November from October, while retail sales dropped a calendar-and-seasonally-adjusted 1.8 percent.



The currency showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the euro held steady against the franc and the pound, it rose against the greenback and the yen.



The currency held steady against the yen, after climbing to a 3-day high of 123.14 at 2:50 am ET. The pair finished Thursday's trading at 122.33.



Bouncing off from an early low of 1.0574 against the greenback, the euro rose back to 1.0609. On the upside, 1.07 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the euro-greenback pair.



The 19-nation currency that ended Thursday's trading at 0.8536 against the pound advanced to 0.8565. If the euro-pound extends gain, it may locate resistance around the 0.875 region.



The euro pared some of its early gains against the franc, with the pair trading at 1.0710. This may be compared to a high of 1.0726 set at 3:15 am ET.



Looking ahead, U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for December, trade data, factory orders and durable goods orders for November, along with Canada jobs data for December and trade data for November are due in the New York session.



