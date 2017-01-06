Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, today announced the final results for the two private offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers") certain outstanding notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. ("Intelsat Luxembourg"), which were previously announced by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelsat Connect Finance S.A. ("ICF").

On December 7, 2016, ICF offered to exchange up to $217 million principal amount of outstanding 6.75% Senior Notes due 2018 of Intelsat Luxembourg (the "2018 Lux Notes") and up to $624 million principal amount of outstanding 7.75% Senior Notes due 2021 of Intelsat Luxembourg (the "2021 Lux Notes") for cash and newly issued 12.50% Senior Notes due 2022 of ICF (the "ICF Notes").

On December 22, 2016, tenders from holders of approximately $167 million, or 35%, of the aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2018 Lux Notes (other than notes held in treasury by Intelsat Luxembourg and its affiliates) and tenders from holders of approximately $624 million, or 31%, of the aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2021 Lux Notes, were accepted for purchase in the Exchange Offers.

After December 22, 2016 and before the expiration of the Exchange Offers, tenders from holders of approximately $25,000, or 0.005%, of the aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2018 Lux Notes were received and are expected to be accepted for purchase in the Exchange Offers. No additional 2021 Lux Notes will be accepted for purchase.

ICF has tendered, or will tender, approximately $402 million principal amount of 2018 Lux Notes into Intelsat Luxembourg's ongoing offer to exchange 2018 Lux Notes for newly issued 12.50% Senior Notes of Intelsat Luxembourg due 2024, comprised of all of the 2018 Lux Notes it has acquired, or will acquire, in the Exchange Offers, together with the approximately $210 million principal amount of 2018 Lux Notes it received in connection with certain private exchanges for ICF Notes and the $25 million principal amount of 2018 Lux Notes it held in treasury.

The ICF Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any other applicable securities laws and, unless so registered, the ICF Notes may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Questions regarding the Exchange Offers may be directed to ICF at the following email address: Attn: Investor Relations, Email: investor.relations@intelsat.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any new securities, nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

About Intelsat

