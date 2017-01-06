BTC Price Could Fall Further If It Fails In This Key AreaBitcoin (BTC) took a steep hit on Thursday, falling 13% by early afternoon trading. But more worrisome for the long-term outlook of the BTC price is that some are denouncing the currency as underperforming in one key area of use: circumventing the Chinese government's strict capital controls.China accounts for a huge share of Bitcoin exchange, both due to past troubles with the yuan's valuation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...