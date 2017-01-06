BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 5 January 2017 were: 162.78c Capital only USD (cents) 131.07p Capital only Sterling (pence) 167.66c Including current year income USD (cents) 135.00p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.