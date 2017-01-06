BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 5 January 2017 were: 426.96p Capital only 433.88p Including current year income 426.96p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 433.88p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.