SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 -- Happy New Year! Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) will host the first of two webinars analyzing capital spending trends in the Metals & Minerals Industry in 2017. The 2017 Global Metals & Minerals Webinar is scheduled for January 31, 2017, at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time.

Last year marked the lowest point in a multi-year decline in project development activity for the Metals & Minerals Industry, as companies continued to pull back on capital expenditures in order to fight oversupply. This has severely impacted equipment and service providers like Caterpillar Incorporated (NYSE:CAT) (Peoria, Illinois) and SNC-Lavalin Constructors Incorporated (TSX:SNC) (Montreal, Quebec).

However, it appears that the declining commodity price trend of the past few years has bottomed out, or at least is stabilizing. One of the leading indicators for future project spending is the price of commodities, which experienced a significant recovery in 2016.

Will last year's upward momentum in commodity prices translate to project spending in 2017?

