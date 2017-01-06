Transplant Diagnostics Market Worth 4.36 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, SSO-PCR, SSP-PCR, NGS, Sanger's Sequencing, Microarray), Products & Services (Instruments, Reagents), Application (Blood Profiling, Infectious Disease Testing), End User (Hospitals) - Global forecast 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studies the transplant diagnostics market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 4.36 Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2016 to 2021.

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

On the basis of technology, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into non-molecular assays and molecular assays. The molecular assay technologies segment is further divided into PCR based and sequencing based. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as development and commercialization of innovative PCR instruments and reagents, increasing private funding to develop innovative PCR and NGS-based transplant diagnostic products, growing usage of NGS systems among researchers and diagnostic laboratories, and increasing product offerings in the field of NGS-based transplant diagnostics.

On the basis of products and services, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software and services. The instruments segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2016. Factors such as ongoing technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics, increasing awareness regarding benefits offered by genome-based donor-recipient profiling (as compared to serological assays), and increasing commercialization of innovative transplant diagnostic instruments are driving the growth of this market.

On the basis of application, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into research applications and diagnostic applications. The diagnostic applications segment is further divided into infectious disease diagnostics, histocompatibility testing, blood profiling, and research applications. In 2016, the diagnostic applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the rising number of solid organ, soft tissue, and stem cell transplantation procedures; ongoing technological advancements; rising adoption of transplant diagnostic techniques among hospitals & transplant centers; growing investments; and increasing awareness among the public (in developed countries) about the importance of organ transplantation procedures.

North America is expected to be the largest regional segment in the global transplant diagnostics market in 2016, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing region during forecast period. A number of factors including increase in adoption rate of PCR & NGS based transplant diagnostic products and improving healthcare infrastructure across major Asian countries are stimulating the growth of the transplant diagnostics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

As of 2015, the global transplant diagnostics market was dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Immucor, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), CareDx (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), and GenDx (Netherlands), among others.

