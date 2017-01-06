Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Germany Defense Spends on Ordnance and Guns: 2016 to 2024" report to their offering.

Summary

The report "Germany Defense Spends on Ordnance and Guns: 2016 to 2024" provides quantitative top-level view of projected spends on Ordnance and Guns and following market segments:

Ammunition (commonly shortened to ammo) is propellant and projectile, or broadly anything that can be used in combat including bombs, missiles, warheads, landmines, naval mines, and anti-personnel mines.

Artillery Systems covers a class of large military weapons built to fire munitions far beyond the range and power of infantry's small arms. Artillery types can be categorized in several ways, for example by type or size of weapon or ordnance, by role or by organizational arrangements.

The information in this report draws upon in-depth, primary research and proprietary databases to provide you with robust, segment specific data. It is an essential resource for professionals active across the industry value chain and for new players considering entry into the market.

Key Findings

Provides key forecast statistics on spends related to Ordnance and Guns from 2016 to 2024.

Provides segmentation data of the Ordnance and Guns market in Germany.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

2 Germany Defense Spends on Ordnance Guns Sector

2.1 Defense Spends on Ordnance Guns Sector, 2016-24

2.2 Defense Spends on Ordnance Guns Sector, Market Segmentation, 2016-24

3 Germany Ammunition Market Size Forecast

3.1 Ammunition Market Size Forecast, 2016-24

3.2 Ammunition Market Size Forecast by Categories,2016-24

4 Germany Artillery Systems Market Size Forecast

4.1 Artillery Systems Market Size Forecast, 2016-24

4.2 Artillery Systems Market Size Forecast by Categories, 2016-24

5 Germany Guns Market Size Forecast

5.1 Guns Market Size Forecast, 2016-24

6 Germany Missiles Market Size Forecast

6.1 Missiles Market Size Forecast, 2016-24

6.2 Missiles Market Size Forecast by Categories, 2016-24

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

7.2 About

7.3 Disclaimer

