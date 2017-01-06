

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production grew markedly in November, after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



Industrial production surged 17.1 percent monthly in November, reversing a 2.9 percent drop in October.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 14.8 percent in November, in contrast to a 5.1 percent decline in the preceding month. It was the first increase in four months.



Industrial turnover climbed 10.0 percent annually and by 9.3 percent monthly in November.



