Based on preliminary reporting, Vestas upgrades the expectations for the 2016 free cash flow (incl. the acquisition of Availon Holding GmbH and excl. investments in marketable securities) to EUR 1,500m-1,600m compared to the previous expectation of minimum EUR 1,000m. The improvement is primarily driven by a strong order intake.
As earlier announced, the annual report for 2016 will be disclosed on 8 February 2017.
