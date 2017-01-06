Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-01-06 12:51 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Based on preliminary reporting, Vestas upgrades the expectations for the 2016 free cash flow (incl. the acquisition of Availon Holding GmbH and excl. investments in marketable securities) to EUR 1,500m-1,600m compared to the previous expectation of minimum EUR 1,000m. The improvement is primarily driven by a strong order intake.



As earlier announced, the annual report for 2016 will be disclosed on 8 February 2017.



