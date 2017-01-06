Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Switzerland Defense Spends on Ordnance and Guns: 2016 to 2024" report to their offering.

Summary

The report "Switzerland Defense Spends on Ordnance and Guns: 2016 to 2024" provides quantitative top-level view of projected spends on Ordnance and Guns and following market segments:

Ammunition (commonly shortened to ammo) is propellant and projectile, or broadly anything that can be used in combat including bombs, missiles, warheads, landmines, naval mines, and anti-personnel mines.

The information in this report draws upon in-depth, primary research and proprietary databases to provide you with robust, segment specific data. It is an essential resource for professionals active across the industry value chain and for new players considering entry into the market.

Key Findings

Provides key forecast statistics on spends related to Ordnance and Guns from 2016 to 2024.

Provides segmentation data of the Ordnance and Guns market in Switzerland.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

2 Switzerland Defense Spends on Ordnance Guns Sector

2.1 Defense Spends on Ordnance Guns Sector, 2016-24

2.2 Defense Spends on Ordnance Guns Sector, Market Segmentation, 2016-24

3 Switzerland Ammunition Market Size Forecast

3.1 Ammunition Market Size Forecast, 2016-24

3.2 Ammunition Market Size Forecast by Categories,2016-24

4 Switzerland Guns Market Size Forecast

4.1 Guns Market Size Forecast, 2016-24

5 Appendix

5.1 Methodology

5.2 About

5.3 Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hn66hx/switzerland

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170106005294/en/

