Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Jan-2017 / 11:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the**m* +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |*1. Details of the person discharging managerial | |responsibilities / person closely associated * | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |a) Names |Gary Elden & Alex Smith | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |*2. Reason for the notification * | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |a) Position/status |CEO & CFO | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |b) Initial |Initial notification | |notification | | |/Amendment | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market | |participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction | |monitor * | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |a) Name |SThree plc | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |b) LEI |2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |*4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated | |for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of | |transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where | |transactions have been conducted * | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |a) Description of |Ordinary shares of 1p | |the financial | | |instrument, type of |GB00B0KM9T71 | |instrument | | |Identification code | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |b) Nature of the |Purchase of shares under the Dividend | |transaction |Reinvestment Plan on the Bonus shares | | |held in the Director's own name | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |c) Price(s) and |Names |Price(s) |Volume(s) | |volume(s) | | | | | |Gary Elden |283.00 |261 | |Purchase of shares |Alex Smith |283.00 |202 | |under the Dividend | | | | |Reinvestment Plan on| | | | |the Bonus shares. | | | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |d) Aggregated |N/A | |information | | |- Aggregated volume | | |- Price | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |e) Date of the |09/12/2016 | |transaction | | | |04/01/2017 | |Date issuer informed| | |of transaction | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |f) Place of the |London Stock Exchange | |transaction | | +--------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 3736 End of Announcement EQS News Service 534607 06-Jan-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2017 06:27 ET (11:27 GMT)