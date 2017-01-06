AS Trigon Property Development and Metsä Wood Eesti AS have entered into a preliminary sales-purchase agreement for the sale of six properties located in Pärnu, Kase street. Currently the properties are owned by AS Trigon Property Development. Metsä Wood Eesti AS is planning to build a factory on the properties.



The final sale-purchase agreement shall be executed during the first half of year 2017 after fulfillment of all the conditions laid down in the preliminary agreement.



