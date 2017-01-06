Telenor: Invitation to Telenor Group's Capital Markets Day on 2 February 2017

Telenor's Capital Markets Day 2017 will be held on 2 February, following the presentation of the Group's Q4 2016 results. The event will take place at Telenor's headquarter at Fornebu, outside Oslo.



The agenda for the Capital Markets Day will include presentations by the Group CEO and CFO on Telenor's strategic direction and financial priorities, as well as presentations by local management from selected business units.



Management from the business units will also be available for break-out sessions after the presentations.



The presentations will be live-streamed and a recorded version will be available.



Date: Thursday 2 February 2017

Time: 11:00 - 17:00 CET (a separate Q4 2016 presentation will be held at 10:00)

Venue: Telenor Expo, Visitor Centre, Snaroeyveien 30, Fornebu, Norway



Registration

Registration is only required for personal attendance at Fornebu. For registration and further information, please see www.telenor.com/cmd (http://www.telenor.com/cmd)





