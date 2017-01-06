sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,169 Euro		+0,169
+1,13 %
WKN: 591260 ISIN: NO0010063308 Ticker-Symbol: TEQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELENOR ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,985
15,16
14:16
15,053
15,093
14:15
06.01.2017 | 13:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Telenor: Invitation to Telenor Group's Capital Markets Day on 2 February 2017

Telenor's Capital Markets Day 2017 will be held on 2 February, following the presentation of the Group's Q4 2016 results. The event will take place at Telenor's headquarter at Fornebu, outside Oslo.
 
The agenda for the Capital Markets Day will include presentations by the Group CEO and CFO on Telenor's strategic direction and financial priorities, as well as presentations by local management from selected business units.

Management from the business units will also be available for break-out sessions after the presentations.
 
The presentations will be live-streamed and a recorded version will be available.
 

  • Date:    Thursday 2 February 2017
  • Time:   11:00 - 17:00 CET (a separate Q4 2016 presentation will be held at 10:00)
  • Venue: Telenor Expo, Visitor Centre, Snaroeyveien 30, Fornebu, Norway
     

Registration

Registration is only required for personal attendance at Fornebu. For registration and further information, please see www.telenor.com/cmd (http://www.telenor.com/cmd)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Telenor via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)