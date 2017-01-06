sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,40 Euro		-0,149
-1,02 %
WKN: 903072 ISIN: CA47215Q1046 Ticker-Symbol: CJN 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC
JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC14,40-1,02 %