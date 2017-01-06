IoT Enabled Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is manifest in architecture that facilitates the flow of information among the different functions within an enterprise. ERP software provides a central repository for all enterprise information while improving the flow of data across organization. Internet of Things (IoT) software and systems transform this further as IoT enabled ERP solutions connect people, processes, data, and things in one repository.



IoT is anticipated to enhanced ERP system efficiency, facilitate new business models, and align physical operations with digital assets on a real-time basis. Cloud and AI technology support ERP systems further as they provide scalability and intelligent insights. The goal is to generate insights, allowing for faster and more accurate/appropriate decision making, and fostering a more customer centric business.



Research Findings:



There will be an incremental $49.9 billion market opportunity for IoT ERP software and services by 2022.

About 50% of the global small, mid-sized, and large enterprises will deploy some kind of IoT enabled ERP by 2022.

SaaS business model is expected to achieve substantial growth as compared to the built-to-order business model.

Virtually all enterprise functions will require significant transformation to prepare for and maintain IoT enabled ERP.

Target Audience:



Network operators

IoT solution providers

ERP solution providers

Systems integration companies

Cloud and AI solution providers

Enterprise companies of all types

Companies Mentioned:



abas ERP

Cerner Corporation

DigitalGenius

Eneco

Enterox

Ericsson

eScooter

Fidelity National Information Services

Fiserv Inc.

Infor

Intuit Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mysoft Sage X3

Oracle Corporation

Quby

SAP



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview



2 IoT ERP Ecosystem, Business Implications, and Case Studies



3 IoT Enabled ERP Software and Service Revenue Forecast 2017 - 2022



4 ERP Vendor Analysis



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix: More on ERP Functions



