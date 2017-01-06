Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increasing Demand for Lightweight UAV Payload - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global UAV payload and subsystems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global UAV payload and subsystems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated in the overall defense market from the procurement of sensors and cameras, weaponry, radars and communication systems, and other types of UAV payload and subsystems (ground control stations [GCS] and onboard computers).

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advancement in stealth technology. The use of stealth technology, also called low observable technology, began in the late 1960s. It advocates a sub-discipline of defense tactics that promote passive electronic countermeasures to make aircraft, submarines, ships, missiles, and satellites less visible or undetectable to radars, infrared, sonars, or other detection platforms. Over the years, various manned aircraft have been developed to feature stealth technology to remain undetectable.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for lightweight UAV payload. The use of carbon composite materials in manufacturing UAV airframes has gained acceptance widely. These materials ensure reduced weight and enhanced service life, reducing the overall maintenance cost per landing. Many companies have been using these composite manufacturing technologies for UAVs since the last decade.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stringent control over sale of attack UAVs

Key vendors:

AeroVironment

Boeing

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by UAV payload and subsystems types

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

