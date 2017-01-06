Research and Markets - Global Gaming Simulators Market Growth of 17% by 2021, With CXC Simulations, Eleetus & Vesaro Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Gaming Simulators Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global gaming simulators market to grow at a CAGR of 17.46% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is acceptance of 360-degree camera as next-generation technology in gaming simulator market. Technological advances in the global VR content market have led to the introduction of 360-degree videos. VR is considered as a mainstream gaming platform in the entertainment domain and is making its way to various digital arenas. The concept of VR with gaming simulators is rapidly growing, and it is one of the leading technological transformations in the gaming world.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is gaming simulators integrated with VR headsets. VR creates an immersive environment for the gamer and enhances the gaming experience. It allows gamers to be completely involved in the game without getting distracted. VR headsets can act as a substitute for expensive LED screens. The increasing integration of gaming simulators with VR headsets will drive the growth of the gaming simulator market. With the growing penetration of VR headsets, consumers have become more aware of the functionality and usability of the headsets. Therefore, consumers will be more comfortable using VR headsets for gaming.

Further, the report states that the primary challenge for the gaming simulator market is that the product is pricing out the majority of the middle-class population.

Key vendors:

CXC Simulations

D-BOX Technologies

Eleetus

Vesaro

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by game type

Part 07: Market segmentation by technology

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hch45/global_gaming

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716