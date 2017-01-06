sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,377 Euro		-0,003
-0,09 %
WKN: 892560 ISIN: CA2849021035 Ticker-Symbol: ELO 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,356
3,419
14:13
3,362
3,424
14:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION3,377-0,09 %