

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) and GeneCentric Diagnostics, Inc. announced a biomarker research collaboration to explore whether the application of GeneCentric's Cancer Subtype Platform or CSP might be able to identify translational biomarkers for Opdivo (nivolumab), which may help inform future clinical trials.



Additionally, GeneCentric said it has secured equity funding from Bristol-Myers Squibb that will support the clinical development of GeneCentric's CSP and build-out of GeneCentric's new laboratory in Research Triangle Park.



CSP, GeneCentric's proprietary core technology, identifies biologic subtypes of cancer through an integrated analysis of tumor genomics. Cancer subtypes can support rational clinical trial design, as biomarkers to identify patient cohorts optimally suited for certain therapeutic compounds, and as companion diagnostics.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX