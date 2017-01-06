AMZN Stock Likely to Gain from New StrategyAmazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been making news since its great show at CES 2017. And now another piece of news comes that indicates the high ambitions of the company. Amazon's master strategy may bridge the gap with Donald Trump and make Amazon stock soar again.According to Reuters sources, Amazon.com, Inc. and Forever 21 are among the companies weighing offers to acquire bankrupt American Apparel, people familiar with the talk said on Wednesday. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...