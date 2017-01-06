@BizWireTV



Featuring 3dRudder, BMW, Ford, Insta360, Intel, Mayfield Robotics, Mobileye, Mohu, Nuheara, Panasonic, Revlon, Samsung, ShadeCraft, Sleep Number, Sprint and SureFire

On the latest BizWireTV, CES 2017 is giving the world a glimpse at new tech from brands like Samsung, Sleep Number and Panasonic. From smart kitchens to televisions that display the DCI-P3 color space accurately, turning your home entertainment experience into a real home theater experience.

Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices.

Watch the full episode for more stories including the Top Five Most-Shared Stories of the Week.

Catch the weekly series that showcases the hottest news stories published over Business Wire's distribution network.

Sponsored Headline:

SureFire's new FirePak is a smartphone video illumination accessory at CES 2017

Top of the Wire CES Edition:

Samsung Electronics announces its new QLED TV series

Insta360 Nano is the first camera to support Twitter and Periscope Live 360 video

Nuheara launches IQbuds, intelligent and truly wireless earbuds

The Launch Pad:

ShadeCraft reveals autonomous shading system

Sleep Number introduces the Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed (NASDAQ:SCSS)

QUICK BIZ HITS:

BMW, Intel and Mobileye will have autonomous test vehicles on roads by end of 2017 (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ford debuts next-gen Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle (NYSE:F)

Mayfield Robotics introduces Kuri: a first-of-its-kind home robot

And the Top 5 Most Shared Stories of the Week:

Mohu launches AirWave, offering cord cutters "Free TV Everywhere"

3dRudder Wireless allows users to step into 360° environments with foot-powered VR movement

Sprint announces commitment to create or bring back 5K jobs to America (NYSE:S)

Revlon welcomes Gwen Stefani as global brand ambassador (NYSE:REV)

Panasonic offers supersized showcase at CES 2017

A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire's NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Erin Ade. Watch for new episodes each Friday available on BizWireTV's new home on Tempo.

The weekly schedule for BizWireTV episodes:



BizWireTV: Friday at 6:00am

BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Sunday at 3:00pm



