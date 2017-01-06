Global Fire Suppression Systems Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Recent Industry Activity, Product Innovations/Introductions, End-Users & Focus On Select Global Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fire Suppression Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fire Suppression Systems in US$ by the following Segments:



Water Based Systems

Gaseous Based Systems

Specialty Systems

The report profiles 225 companies including many key and niche players such as



AFEX Fire Suppression Systems (US)

APi Group Inc. (US)

Eusebi Impianti s.r.l ( Italy )

) Fike Corporation (US)

Fireboy®- Xintex® Inc. (US)

Halma plc (UK)

Hochiki Corporation ( Japan )

) Johnson Controls International Plc ( Ireland )

) Jomarr Products, Inc. (US)

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) NAFFCO FZCO (UAE)

Semco Maritime A/S ( Denmark )

) Siemens Building Technologies ( Switzerland )

) UTC Climate, Controls & Security (US)

Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. (UK)

& Security Ltd. (UK) Kidde Fire Systems (US)

Marioff Corp. ( Finland )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Key Product Market Trends



3M Novec 1230 Fire Protection Fluid: The New Generation Clean Agent



3. Key End-Use Market Trends



4. Product Overview



5. Product Innovations/Introductions



6. Recent Industry Activity



7. Focus On Select Global Players



8. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 225 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 245)



The United States (55)

(55) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (123)

(123) - France (10)

(10) - Germany (9)

(9) - The United Kingdom (16)

(16) - Italy (17)

(17) - Spain (10)

(10) - Rest of Europe (61)

(61) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (56)

(Excluding Japan) (56) Africa (1)

(1) Middle East (4)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nf4fdw/fire_suppression

