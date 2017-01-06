Research and Markets - NFV in IoT: Technology, Market Assessment & Forecasts to 2022 - Key Vendors are Cisco Enterprise, Dell & Ericsson

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

An Internet of Things (IoT) system is manifest in a complex array of devices, gateways, and network infrastructure (hardware, software, platforms, databases, etc.), to provide applications, services, data and analytics. IoT system capacity, flexibility, and extensibility will be greatly enhanced through virtualization.



Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is a telecom led initiative that aims to utilize standard IT virtualization technology to consolidate many telecom network equipment types onto industry standard high volume servers, switches and storage.



NFV plays the role of connecting and managing heterogeneous IoT elements in a more scalable, flexible, and secure manner. This need is especially the case for enterprise IoT as a typical large enterprise IoT architecture will consist of potentially hundreds of data centers, thousands of IoT gateways, and millions of IoT devices.



Target Audience:



Network operators.

IoT solution providers.

SDN solution providers.

Cloud-based service providers.

Virtualization solution providers.

Network infrastructure providers.

OSS/BSS and optimization companies.

Companies Mentioned:



Brocade Communication Systems

Cisco Enterprise

Dell

Ericsson

Etisalat

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

VMware vCloud



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 NFV in IoT Network Architecture, Use Cases, and Business Models



3 IoT Driven NFV Market Forecast 2017 - 2022



4 Technology and Solution Provider Analysis



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix: More on Virtualization and NFV



