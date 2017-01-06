Private Tutoring - Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2022 - Key Considerations for Private Tutors to Stay Updated and Competitive - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Private Tutoring in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as



A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc. (US)

Building Educated Leaders For Life (US)

Chegg (US)

Club Z! Tutoring Services (US)

Daekyo Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Educomp Solutions Ltd. ( India )

) Extramarkstutors.com ( India )

) Fleet Tutors (UK)

GradeSlam ( Canada )

) Huntington Learning Centers, Inc. (US)

JEI Learning Centers (US)

Kaplan, Inc. (US)

Kumon (US)

Learn It Systems (US)

LearningRx (US)

Mandarin House (China)

Mathnasium LLC (US)

Rocket Learning, Inc. (US)

Shanghai Expat Tutors (China)

Smart Tuition, LLC (US)

Sou Fudao (China)

Supreme Evaluations, Inc. (US)

Sylvan Learning Inc. (US)

TAL Education Group (China)

The Princeton Review, Inc. (US)

truePrep (US)

Tutor Doctor ( Canada )

) Tutor.com, Inc. (US)

Tutoring Club, Inc. (US)

Tutor Matching Service (US)

Tutors in China (China)

UltiTutor (China)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Market Trends & Issues



3. Private Tutoring - An Overview



4. Service Introductions



5. Recent Industry Activity



6. Focus On Select Global Players



7. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 88)



The United States (56)

(56) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (7)

(7) - Germany (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)



