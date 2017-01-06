Research and Markets - Leather Chemicals Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report: Leading Players are BASF, Lanxess, Stahl, TFL

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Leather Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Leather Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Beam-house Chemicals
- Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals
- Finishing Chemicals
The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as
- BASF SE (Germany)
- DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Elementis plc (UK)
- LANXESS AG (Germany)
- Schill & Seilacher GmbH & Co. (Germany)
- Stahl International BV (Netherlands)
- TFL Ledertechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Trends, Drivers & Issues
3. Product Overview
4. Leather Processing
5. Leather Industry
6. Regulatory Overview
7. Product Innovations/Introductions
8. Recent Industry Activity
9. Focus On Select Players
10. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 112)
- The United States (13)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (62)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (9)
- - The United Kingdom (1)
- - Italy (31)
- - Spain (9)
- - Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)
- Latin America (5)
- Middle-East (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dv98sx/leather_chemicals
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716