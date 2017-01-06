Research and Markets - Leather Chemicals Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report: Leading Players are BASF, Lanxess, Stahl, TFL

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Leather Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Leather Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:



Beam-house Chemicals

Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals

Finishing Chemicals

The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as



BASF SE ( Germany )

) DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Elementis plc (UK)

LANXESS AG ( Germany )

( ) Schill & Seilacher GmbH & Co. ( Germany )

) Stahl International BV ( Netherlands )

) TFL Ledertechnik GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Trends, Drivers & Issues



3. Product Overview



4. Leather Processing



5. Leather Industry



6. Regulatory Overview



7. Product Innovations/Introductions



8. Recent Industry Activity



9. Focus On Select Players



10. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 112)



The United States (13)

(13) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (62)

(62) - France (3)

(3) - Germany (9)

(9) - The United Kingdom (1)

(1) - Italy (31)

(31) - Spain (9)

(9) - Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)

(Excluding Japan) (28) Latin America (5)

(5) Middle-East (1)

(1) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dv98sx/leather_chemicals



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716