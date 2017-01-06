sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

87,46 Euro		-0,33
-0,38 %
WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASF SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,47
87,48
14:22
87,46
87,47
14:22
06.01.2017 | 14:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Leather Chemicals Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report: Leading Players are BASF, Lanxess, Stahl, TFL

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Leather Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Leather Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

  • Beam-house Chemicals
  • Tanning & Dyeing Chemicals
  • Finishing Chemicals

The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Elementis plc (UK)
  • LANXESS AG (Germany)
  • Schill & Seilacher GmbH & Co. (Germany)
  • Stahl International BV (Netherlands)
  • TFL Ledertechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Trends, Drivers & Issues

3. Product Overview

4. Leather Processing

5. Leather Industry

6. Regulatory Overview

7. Product Innovations/Introductions

8. Recent Industry Activity

9. Focus On Select Players

10. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 112)

  • The United States (13)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (1)
  • Europe (62)
  • - France (3)
  • - Germany (9)
  • - The United Kingdom (1)
  • - Italy (31)
  • - Spain (9)
  • - Rest of Europe (10)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)
  • Latin America (5)
  • Middle-East (1)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dv98sx/leather_chemicals

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire