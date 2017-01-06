Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016: Nano-SIM Cards Drive Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) in Shipments (in Million Units). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as



Datang Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Eastcompeace Smart Card Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ebtikar Card Systems (UAE)

Etisalat (UAE)

Gemalto NV ( Netherlands )

) Giesecke & Devrient ( Germany )

) KONA I (Korea)

Oberthur Technologies ( France )

) Safran S.A ( France )

) Solacia ( South Korea )

) Telit Communications PLC ( Italy )

) Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



SIM Cards

Market Review and Outlook

Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Subscriber Base

Low Mobile Penetration in Least Developed Countries Present Untapped Potential

Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users

A Major Growth Driver

SIM Volume Growth Decouples From Mobile Shipments

Ranking of Factors Impacting SIM Card Sales

SIM Cards

Traversing the Technology Graph

Competition Triggers SIM Upgradations

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Embedded SIMs in Smartphones: The Next Big Leap in Mobile Technology

Embedded SIM cards

A New SIM for Connected Consumers

Multi-SIM Ownership

Market Variations

Continued Migration to 4G Spur LTE SIM Card Sales

Proliferation of Smart Mobile Computing Devices Spurs Growth

Migration to 3G & 4G Networks to Spur Sales of UICC & USIM Cards

Nano-SIM Cards Drive Growth

Penetration of Ultra Low Cost Phones Rakes in Demand for Low Capacity SIM Cards

Growth in NFC SIM Cards Market Cools Down

SIM Card Commoditization Takes Hold in Developing Countries

SIM Card Registration: A Pressing Need

SIM Migration Packs Help Upgrade to Higher Capacity SIM Cards

Reprogrammable SIMs: A New Proposition

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Mini Subscriber Identity Module (Mini-SIM)

Micro Subscriber Identity Module (Micro-SIM)

Nano Subscriber Identity Module (Nano-SIM)

Embedded SIM / Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card ( eUICC)

Higher SIM Card Memory Capacity: The Order of the Day

Functions of a SIM Card

Usage Standards in Mobile Phones

SIM Operating Systems

Data Stored in SIM

An Overview of the Data Stored

Integrated Circuit Card Identifier or ICC-ID

International Mobile Subscriber Identity or IMSI

Pricing



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Smart Launches Super Speed LTE SIMS and Giga Surf 50 in Philippines

Senterra to Acquire Oasis Smart

Safran to Divest Morpho Detection

Safran Consolidates Group Companies

Spirent Inks Agreement with Oasis Smart for IoT Solutions

Giesecke & Devrient and Vodafone Partners for Vodafone Secure Login

Jasper and Giesecke & Devrient Inks Deal on Global SIM

5. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)



The United States (4)

(4) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (11)

(11) - France (3)

(3) - Germany (2)

(2) - The United Kingdom (3)

(3) - Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

(Excluding Japan) (15) Africa (5)

(5) Middle East (5)

