Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016: Nano-SIM Cards Drive Growth - Research and Markets

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) in Shipments (in Million Units). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Datang Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Eastcompeace Smart Card Co., Ltd. (China)
- Ebtikar Card Systems (UAE)
- Etisalat (UAE)
- Gemalto NV (Netherlands)
- Giesecke & Devrient (Germany)
- KONA I (Korea)
- Oberthur Technologies (France)
- Safran S.A (France)
- Solacia (South Korea)
- Telit Communications PLC (Italy)
- Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
- Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- SIM Cards
- Market Review and Outlook
- Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Subscriber Base
- Low Mobile Penetration in Least Developed Countries Present Untapped Potential
- Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users
- A Major Growth Driver
- SIM Volume Growth Decouples From Mobile Shipments
- Ranking of Factors Impacting SIM Card Sales
- SIM Cards
- Traversing the Technology Graph
- Competition Triggers SIM Upgradations
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Embedded SIMs in Smartphones: The Next Big Leap in Mobile Technology
- Embedded SIM cards
- A New SIM for Connected Consumers
- Multi-SIM Ownership
- Market Variations
- Continued Migration to 4G Spur LTE SIM Card Sales
- Proliferation of Smart Mobile Computing Devices Spurs Growth
- Migration to 3G & 4G Networks to Spur Sales of UICC & USIM Cards
- Nano-SIM Cards Drive Growth
- Penetration of Ultra Low Cost Phones Rakes in Demand for Low Capacity SIM Cards
- Growth in NFC SIM Cards Market Cools Down
- SIM Card Commoditization Takes Hold in Developing Countries
- SIM Card Registration: A Pressing Need
- SIM Migration Packs Help Upgrade to Higher Capacity SIM Cards
- Reprogrammable SIMs: A New Proposition
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Mini Subscriber Identity Module (Mini-SIM)
- Micro Subscriber Identity Module (Micro-SIM)
- Nano Subscriber Identity Module (Nano-SIM)
- Embedded SIM / Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card ( eUICC)
- Higher SIM Card Memory Capacity: The Order of the Day
- Functions of a SIM Card
- Usage Standards in Mobile Phones
- SIM Operating Systems
- Data Stored in SIM
- An Overview of the Data Stored
- Integrated Circuit Card Identifier or ICC-ID
- International Mobile Subscriber Identity or IMSI
- Pricing
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Smart Launches Super Speed LTE SIMS and Giga Surf 50 in Philippines
- Senterra to Acquire Oasis Smart
- Safran to Divest Morpho Detection
- Safran Consolidates Group Companies
- Spirent Inks Agreement with Oasis Smart for IoT Solutions
- Giesecke & Devrient and Vodafone Partners for Vodafone Secure Login
- Jasper and Giesecke & Devrient Inks Deal on Global SIM
5. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)
- The United States (4)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (11)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (2)
- - The United Kingdom (3)
- - Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Africa (5)
- Middle East (5)
