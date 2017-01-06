INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 6
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|450.16p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|451.03p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|741.87p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|756.60p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|726.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|740.80p
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|310.62p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|314.93p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1899.34p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1913.09p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1840.64p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1854.39p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|401.85p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|406.64p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|397.48p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|402.26p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|180.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|179.88p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|195.01p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|194.56p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.14p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.13p
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|131.42p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|131.45p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 05-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|258.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|262.85p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---