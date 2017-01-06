INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 450.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 451.03p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 741.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 756.60p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 726.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 740.80p

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 314.93p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1899.34p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1913.09p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1840.64p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1854.39p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 406.64p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 397.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 402.26p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 180.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 179.88p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 195.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue 194.56p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.13p

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 131.42p

INCLUDING current year revenue 131.45p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 05-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.85p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.