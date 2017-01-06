sprite-preloader
06.01.2017 | 14:14
INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 6

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue450.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue 451.03p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue741.87p
INCLUDING current year revenue756.60p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue726.08p
INCLUDING current year revenue740.80p
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue310.62p
INCLUDING current year revenue314.93p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1899.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue1913.09p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1840.64p
INCLUDING current year revenue1854.39p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue401.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue406.64p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue397.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue402.26p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue180.09p
INCLUDING current year revenue179.88p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue195.01p
INCLUDING current year revenue194.56p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.13p
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 131.42p
INCLUDING current year revenue131.45p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 05-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue258.41p
INCLUDING current year revenue262.85p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---

