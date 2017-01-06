

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed that employment in the U.S. rose by less than anticipated in the month of December.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 156,000 jobs in December, while economists had expected an increase of about 175,000 jobs.



While the increase in employment in November was upwardly revised to 204,000, the increase in employment in October was downwardly revised to 135,000, reflecting a net addition of 19,000 jobs.



The report also said the unemployment rate inched up to 4.7 percent in December from 4.6 percent in November, matching economist estimates.



Additionally, the Labor Department said the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings accelerated to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent.



