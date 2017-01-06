PITTSBURGH, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/06/17 --Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation (OTC: UPZS) announces the Opening of the first Unique Pizza Tap House of Murrieta California. Unique Pizza & Subs Corp. has formed 50/50 partnership with Southern California UPZS Master Franchisee Kevin Serrano to form Credo Ventures LLC and has opened the first of many Corporate & Franchisee owned Unique Pizza Tap House's. The Unique Pizza Tap House is located at 39809 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta CA & has scheduled its much anticipated Grand Opening Festivities for the weekend of Friday January 27th thru Sunday 29th (future announcement will include full Grand Opening details).

UPZS corp. owns 100% of the Unique Pizza Tap House registered name and intellectual properties & has formed a 50/50 partnership with Kevin Serrano (Credo Ventures LLC), granting CV LLC the first right of refusal to open new, convert existing (restaurants) or franchise Unique Pizza Tap House concepts in the US.

The Unique Pizza Tap House of Murrieta opened its doors in mid November and has enjoyed a steady increase of loyal customers and sales thanks to its many steady satisfied local customers and valued "destination only" customers that have traveled long distances to enjoy the very Unique food, drink & entertainment offerings the Unique Pizza Tap House has that no other restaurant in the region has to offer! One of those regional destination "only offerings" is the Self Pour Draft Beer System, provided by IPourIt, which allows the customer to pour any of our 25+ Local Craft, Regional, National or International cold Beers themselves!! Since the opening of the Unique Pizza Tap House owner and Co-Creator Kevin Serrano has enjoyed many "Standing Only Available" events such as UFC207 and the highly touted 2017 New Year's Eve Party "Last Stand Party."

President & CEO of Unique Pizza & Subs Corp, James Vowler, said, "I opened my first pizza shop when I was 20 years old, started my own pizza franchise when I was 24, took the company public when I was 34 and in all those years Kevin Serrano is one of the only people I have ever met that I wanted to partner with! Kevin has a history of owning and operating successful Unique franchises and I am excited about opening many Unique Pizza Tap House's with him. Our loyal shareholders have been anticipating the opening of this location and I project that their loyalty and patience will pay off in 2017. Unique Frozen Pizza, PopsyCakes, Jose Madrid Salsa, Christopher Street Products, we have quietly been getting it done."

Here are excerpts quotes from two separate Yelp published reviews from Southern California Food Critic Chef Ron, about his visits to the Unique Pizza Tap House: "GREAT CONCEPT"; "The Killer Nachos, the 'Can' service was Fun"; "the GREEK PIZZA was Out of the ballpark!"; "Clearly, this restaurants strong suit, 'gourmet pizza' Hot and Cheesy, many depths of flavor, the pizza crust was crispy, light and so tasty! Very Consistent!"; "are overall experience was a great one..."; "...the Cheeseburger Eggs Rolls!! 911 these are so good, so full of flavor and the chipotle infused ketchup is spicy on the front and cool & sweet on the finish."

The Unique Pizza Tap House, To Book your office or birthday party, special event, group reservations or to order food to go call (951) 445-4769.

About Unique Pizza and Subs:

Unique Pizza franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. With a limited menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, salads, and beverages, the company is primarily focused on takeout and delivery services with limited full size restaurants. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Pizza Tap House and PopsyCakes and a partnership to market and distribute all Christopher Street Products.

Visit us on the web: http://www.uniquepizza.com

